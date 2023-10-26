What age was Kelly McGillis in ‘Top Gun?’

Among the bravura performances in Tony Scott’s 1986 hit Top Gun is Anthony Edwards as Tom Cruise’s ill-fated flying partner, Goose; Alien alum Tom Skerritt as the tough-talking veteran pilot Viper; and a young Meg Ryan as Goose’s grieving wife, Carole. It’s the sheer depth of the supporting cast that sells the movie, with every actor turning in great work in support of Tom Cruise’s double act with Val Kilmer as the two pilots Maverick and Iceman, each determined to come out of flight school at the top of the tree.

However, one supporting performance stands out above the rest – Kelly McGillis, who is excellent as Charlie, the no-nonsense instructor who gives as good as she gets from Maverick in briefings, and later becomes his love interest. But how old was McGillis when she starred in the role?

Kelly McGillis’ age in Top Gun

McGillis was a relative latecomer to film. Born in 1957, the actor was 26 when she made her debut appearance opposite Tom Conti in 1983’s Academy Award-nominated comedy-drama Reuben, Reuben. But just two years later, McGillis was herself getting the first of several awards nods, garnering Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her second film role – an understated yet powerful portrayal of an Amish woman alongside Harrison Ford in Witness (1985). Her third film appearance in Top Gun was the following year, and was released when McGillis was 28. McGillis continued to enjoy a high profile for the rest of the 1980s, with prominent roles in comedies such as Made In Heaven (1987) and legal dramas such as The Accused (1988).