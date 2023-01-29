This year, actor Brendan Fraser cemented his return to public prominence with The Whale. It is the culmination of a slow and steady comeback which began in 2016 with The Affair on television. For the moment, his personal struggles appear to be behind him as he rakes in various acting honors. After an Oscar nod for The Whale, fans are wondering what he is going to do next.

Fraser has anywhere from two to four projects on deck depending on the source of the information. On Wikipedia, his next films are listed as comedy film Brothers and Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on the book about the true murders of Osage tribespeople in Oklahoma. The first is from the legendary Martin Scorsese, the second is crafted by Max Barbakow with a script partly done by Etan Cohen. On IMDb, users still believe we will see Batgirl one day as well as Behind the Curtain of Night. This project was actually completed in Czechia around 2015, but it has not seen a theatrical release in the rest of the world. However, you can rent it on Amazon right now.

We know what Fraser has coming up, but what else might he pursue after his prestige pictures? Many performers in similar spots have followed up heavy dramas with comedies to mixed results. Ultimately, the entertainment industry is going to be his oyster while he rides the Oscar buzz to future projects. Here’s hoping he avoids the fumbles others have found in their careers. Fraser deserves more acclaim and the chance to work with great directors for the foreseeable future.