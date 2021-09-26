What Is Andrew Garfield’s Net Worth?

It’s a question that many Marvel fans have asked themselves in the years since Spider-Man first swung into theaters in 2002: who did the best job playing him? A lot of today’s fans would likely say Tom Holland, who has brought so much heart and humor to his Peter Parker that it’s impossible not to love him in the role (exemplified by how emotional we still get every time we reach that scene in Avengers: Infinity War). Die-hard fans of Sam Raimi’s original trilogy would maintain that Tobey Maguire churned out the most authentic performance as the first live-action web-slinger of the 21st century.

And then there’s Andrew Garfield, the Oscar-nominated star of Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films. Though his performance has been criticized for deviating from the Peter Parker portrayed in the comics—even by Garfield himself—there’s no denying that he’s a powerhouse actor who brought compelling depth (and amazing hair) to the role. Garfield’s Parker was a clever mix of nerdy, brilliant, and under-the-radar cool—not quite as geeky as Maguire’s portrayal, but certainly more mature than Holland’s. Criticism aside, Garfield carried both of his Spider-Man films with the charisma of a leading man and just enough self-doubt to highlight his character’s emotional complexities.

The beautiful thing about Garfield’s work is that his range as an actor is on full display with every single role he plays. Not only was he able to step into the iconic red-and-blue suit with the confidence of a seasoned pro, but he’s managed to make every performance he’s delivered over the course of his career—both on-screen and off—a memorable and fully-realized one. He held his own opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake in The Social Network, revealing Eduardo Saverin to be a victim of circumstance thanks to Eisenberg’s too-greedy Mark Zuckerberg. He dazzled audiences when he made his Broadway debut as Prior Walter in Angels in America, fearlessly stepping into the shoes of a gay man battling AIDS and capitalizing on both his comedy chops and dramatic depth to reveal every color of Walter’s rainbow. It was no surprise that he won a Tony Award for his performance, nor that he was Oscar-nominated for his portrayal of Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge, a film that found Garfield transforming into a different kind of hero under equally dire (if divergent) circumstances.

His most recent film is The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and like his costar Jessica Chastain, Garfield has proven that he can step into any role and play it honestly, complexly, and with chameleonic aptitude. He becomes his characters, whether they’re battling debilitating diseases in dramas like Breathe or trying to solve bizarre mysteries in neo-noir black comedies like Under the Silver Lake. There’s no dramatic place Garfield won’t go, no part of himself he’s unwilling to explore or challenge he won’t face. This has translated to a storied career that continues to flourish with each new project he takes on and made him an impressive income that is primed to grow as his career continues to.

What Is Andrew Garfield’s Net Worth?

Although he’s not as wealthy as Chastain, who is currently sitting atop a comfortable $50 million fortune, Garfield certainly has nothing to complain about. His acting career has given him a current net worth of $13 million. Had Sony and Marvel not struck the landmark deal that resulted in Spider-Man being incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—essentially firing Garfield from the role and making space for a new iteration of the character, which Holland would ultimately fill—Garfield might have been able to negotiate a higher salary for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and would have even more money in the bank today.

Then again, he might not be done playing the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler like we’d previously assumed. Though Garfield maintains that he won’t be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel’s worst-kept secret has already beaten him to the punch. At this point, we’re going to be even more disappointed if he doesn’t appear in the film, especially after all those rumors about all three live-action Spideys teaming up to face off against the Sinister Six began circulating.

Even if Garfield doesn’t appear in No Way Home, one thing is certain: he’s a true dramatic talent, a future Oscar winner (maybe even for Tammy Faye), and an actor whose carefully crafted performances are worthy of repeat viewings and all the praise they’ve received from fans and critics alike.

If, like his many devoted followers, you can’t wait to see what he does next, get ready to hear him sing for the first time on camera in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming movie musical tick, tick…Boom!, coming to Netflix on November 19th, 2021. Knowing Garfield, it’s yet another performance he’s going to knock out of the park.