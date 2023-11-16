What is the age difference between Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby?

It’s still not quite confirmed, but we’re finally getting somewhere. As per Deadline, Pedro Pascal is reportedly in discussions to play Reed Richards in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot — which was first promised to us way back in summer 2019.

So, assuming he’s able to work out his ridiculously busy schedule, it looks like we might’ve found our Mr. Fantastic at last. What’s more, Vanessa Kirby just lifted spirits that she could be our Invisible Woman with a very telling response on the red carpet of the Parisian premiere for Napoleon. Add that to rumors she’s in talks for the role, and it’s very possible that’s both Mr. and. Mrs Richards locked in.

No one can argue Pascal and Kirby aren’t tremendous talents in of themselves, but what some folks are wondering is whether the pair would have strong enough romantic chemistry to play the mom and dad of Marvel’s First Family. A big part of this apprehension seems to stem from the actors’ significant age difference. But how old are they both?

How old is Pedro Pascal and how old is Vanessa Kirby?

Image via Marvel Comics

At the time of writing, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us icon Pedro Pascal is 48 years old. If he does indeed become Reed Richards, the fourth actor to bring the character to life in the 21st century, he will be the oldest to have that honor, beating Doctor Strange 2‘s John Krasinski by a handful of years. Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby — recently seen opposite Marvel’s own Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning — is 35 years old.

That means the two actors have an age difference of 13 years. That would give them one of the largest age gaps between a Marvel couple, but they would still have nothing on Paul Bettany (52) and Elizabeth Olsen (34). The WandaVision stars have an 18-year age difference, and yet Scarlet Witch and Vision are one of the most beloved of all the MCU’s romances. Clearly, age is just a number then and if Pascal and Kirby have it, then they have it.

Whether they do have it — the job, I mean — remains to be seen, though. Fantastic Four is coming to theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025.