What is the Josh Hutcherson ‘Whistle’ edit? Throwback TikTok trend, explained

The Hunger Games is making a comeback on social media with the release of the film Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and fans are reflecting on the original films and their obsession with the 2010s franchise.

Josh Hutcherson, who starred as Peeta in the original movies, is also having a bit of a resurgence due to the release of his new Netflix movie Five Nights at Freddy’s. This double-edged sword has caused all kinds of video clips, tweets, photos, and edits from 2014 to go viral on social media.

Some of those viral moments are as simple as interview clips between Hutcherson and his co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

The new cast’s chemistry is being compared to Lawrence and Hutcherson’s in the best way possible. Fans are busy drawing similarities between the dynamics and overall enjoying comparing and contrasting the camaraderie between the cast mates.

But, the biggest thing that is getting attention, on Hutcherson’s, end at least, is an edit that was originally posted on YouTube in 2014 by MetroGirlzStation in honor of Hutcherson’s birthday. The video consists of a montage of photos of Hutcherson set to the music of Flo Rida’s “Whistle,” and while it didn’t go viral at the time it is having quite the resurgence.

Original Hunger Games fans have taken to TikTok to create edits using the video and mostly just make really out-of-pocket jumpscares featuring the fan video. TikToker @Hutchers reposted the video on November 3 and it really just snowballed from there.

The premise of the videos that are using the original edit are varying but they all start like a normal video. Maybe someone is showing you what’s inside of their fridge, or exposing their Spotify Wrapped, but when whatever they’re revealing is revealed, it’s actually just a video of Josh Hutcherson with his hands behind his head to the tune of “Whistle.”

The meme has gotten so popular that a teacher even used the edit in her PowerPoint, and one of the students recorded it and posted it online. If there’s one thing that this trend is doing, it’s flexing people’s creative muscles. People are so creative, that if you’re not careful, the edits will get you every single time.

The Josh Hutcherson trend is like the “cheese touch” of 2023, and no one is safe. Any and every innocent video can be interrupted by the haunting opening notes of “Whistle.” So scroll carefully and if you’re brave enough to Hutcherson your friends and followers, the best of luck to you.