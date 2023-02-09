What will Cassie Lang’s superhero name be in the MCU?

Cassie Lang is Scott Lang’s little spitfire of a daughter. As a small child she idolized her dad and hoped to follow in his footsteps as a superhero of her very own, even possibly becoming his partner. In the trailers for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s clear that Cassie’s dream may soon become a reality, as she is wearing her very own suit. The big question is, based on the comics, what is Cassie Lang’s superhero name?

The character was first introduced in 1979’s Marvel Premiere #47. Her character in the comics varies drastically from her MCU counterpart. In the comics, Cassie has a congenital heart condition, so Scott steals Hank Pym’s Ant-Man suit and Pym Particles to rescue the only man able to save his daughter’s life. Although comic book Scott tries to keep his alter-ego a secret, Cassie figures it out and, unbeknownst to Scott, she secretly experiments with his Pym Particles.

Her experiments with Pym Particles end up having a lasting effect on the girl, allowing her to shrink and grow without the use of a suit. She became one of the Young Avengers in May 2006’s Young Avengers #6. Although she is torn between the names Ant-Girl and Giant-Girl, she decides on Stature. She later changes her name to Stinger in Astonishing Ant-Man #6.

Image via Marvel Comics

In the MCU, Cassie was originally portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson for the first two Ant-Man films. The character was a bubbly ray of sunshine, filled with excitement over her dad’s superhero identity and really just thought the world of her idol. She was kidnapped and threatened by Yellowjacket, and then watched him save the day. She protected her dad from the FBI and when the going got tough for Scott, she insisted he needed a partner. While Scott assumed she meant Hope Van Dyne’s Wasp, she really meant herself.

Shortly thereafter, Scott was stuck in the Quantum Realm during Thanos’ snap, resulting in another five years away from his daughter. When he returned (thanks to the help of a rat) during Avengers: End Game, Cassie was now a teenager (played by Emma Fuhrmann) who thought her dad was blipped away with everyone else.

In the trailers for Quantumania, it appears Cassie — now being played by Kathryn Newton — will be experimenting with the Pym Particles like her comic book counterpart. The signal she somehow creates results in them being sucked into the Quantum Realm and coming face-to-face with Kang.

Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness and director Peyton Reed have remained tight-lipped on Cassie’s superhero identity within the MCU, but that doesn’t stop fans from speculating based on the trailers. While Cassie is wearing jeans and a T-Shirt during most of the trailers, her new suit is also revealed, potentially giving viewers a huge spoiler. Under the name of Stature, Cassie dons a red suit similar to her dad’s but the trailers show her wearing a purple suit like the one her comic book character wears as Stinger. While her official name remains to be seen, all signs — at the moment — point to Stinger.