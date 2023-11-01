What will ‘Deadpool 3’ be rated?

Did the House of Mouse tell Wade Wilson to ease off on the F-bombs?

Forget Loki and The Marvels – heck, even the eventual new Avengers movies can take a backseat. If you’re an adult Marvel fan who enjoys excessive profanity and violence, Deadpool 3 is the MCU entry to look forward to in the near future.

And yes, it will form part of the MCU, unlike the preceding Deadpool films which operated in Fox’s X-Men universe. However, now that Disney owns Fox and its underlying franchises, there’s every chance we’ll get to see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson eventually attempting to fist bump Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, or whoever your favorite MCU hero happens to be.

Of course – the merc with a mouth landing under Mickey Mouse’s purview does inevitably lead to a few concerns. Namely, will Deadpool end up with his mouth proverbially stapled shut once more, because Mickey thinks he’s too potty-mouthed? Here’s everything we know about Deadpool 3’s rating.

Will Disney lower Deadpool 3’s rating?

Screengrab via YouTube/Ryan Reynolds

Fear not, Deadpool fans – the House of Mouse won’t be neutering our favorite foul-mouthed anti-hero for his third outing. Deadpool 3 will be rated R, as confirmed not too long after news first broke about Disney’s acquisition of Fox back in 2019. Marvel Studios’ shot-caller Kevin Feige has also been on the record multiple times to put our minds at ease on the matter.

So, not only should we expect our regularly scheduled cussing and gore, but Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will also be joining in on the action. All of the ingredients are there for an excellent addition to Marvel’s ever-expanding multiverse – here’s hoping it lives up to its already-lofty expectations.