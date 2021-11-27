What’s Up With All the Giraffes in the MCU?

Disney Plus’s new Hawkeye series is already proving to be another hit for the far-reaching film franchise, but a certain cameo appearance in young Kate Bishop’s childhood bedroom has fans wondering if they’ve spotted a joke or something that ties the whole MCU together.

Filmmakers love their in-jokes. Ones like the “Wilhelm Scream” and Alfred Hitchcock’s famed cameos are practically legendary. And fans love discovering them almost as much. The latest gag to hit the MCU seems to be…a giraffe?

After spotting a strangely familiar stuffed animal in the Bishop apartment, several Redditors began to notice an emerging scene. Thus far, stuffed giraffes have made cameo appearances in the bedrooms of several children of the MCUs superhero parents. So far, the giraffe (or giraffes) have been spotted in Hawkeye, Wandavision, Avengers: Endgame, and even a brief appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Are the filmmakers trying to tell us something? Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman did seem to be rather taken with the idea of being turned into a giraffe in The Eternals. Is this foreshadowing? Or just economical set dressing?

Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for any future appearances and only time will tell if this is merely an Easter egg or if we might be seeing the highly unlikely appearance of Great Lakes Avengers nemesis Giraffe-Man as the next MCU threat.