For what seems like years now (but in actuality was more like a few months), Warner Bros. Discovery has been holding the threat of a Harry Potter reboot over fans’ heads. Potterheads are notoriously loyal to the cast from the original film adaptations and news of a potential reboot has not gone down well with fans. Warner Bros. Discovery is tempted by the idea of a remake as the newly merged company is hoping for a new standout series to set their new streaming service apart from competitors. As HBO Max rebrands into the more family-friendly Max, Harry Potter is an existing IP that theoretically appeals to audiences of all ages — why wouldn’t they want to reboot the series?

Setting aside (if that’s even possible) constant news of author J.K. Rowling spreading anti-trans rhetoric, her involvement in the reboot isn’t the only reason Potterheads are upset by the new series. Fans are on the defense because the film adaptations are still held in high regard by many; for most Harry Potter fans, the films were their introduction into the Wizarding World, or at the very least, an accompaniment to the books as the releases shared some overlap. Yes, Potterheads obviously love the books, but many love the movies just as much and, no matter how faithful a new adaptation might be, it doesn’t change the fact that it’s still too early to reboot the franchise.

The last Harry Potter film came out just over a decade ago

The most recent Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released on July 15, 2011. Remakes aren’t anything new in the entertainment industry, but the films still feel fresh in many fans’ minds. Since the movies premiered shortly after their book counterparts — the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001 and the book came out in 1997 — it’s nearly impossible for a majority of fans to separate the book characters from their movie counterparts. Of course, some fans do think a reboot has merit, as some great scenes and characters were cut from the films, but many are satisfied with the films, even if they’re not a perfect adaptation.

It’s telling that when rumor first spread of a potential HBO reboot, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expressed little interest in reviving the franchise, with the caveat that “the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back.” It’s not that a reboot could never happen, just that this current one is at least one decade too soon to be accepted by the very audience Warner Bros. Discovery wants to cater to.