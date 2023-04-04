It was rumored recently that HBO has plans to produce a Harry Potter TV series, where each season will be based on each book. This announcement sparked a divide amongst fans, with some arguing that other stories from the Wizarding World are more worth telling. Meanwhile, others saw this as an opportunity to improve the Harry Potter live-action adaptations since the films changed or removed things from the source material.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has expressed in the past his desire to bring the Harry Potter franchise back to life, despite the poor performance from the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the box office. But would another Harry Potter project mean that J.K. Rowling will return to oversee the TV series’ production?

Will J.K. Rowling be involved with HBO Max’s Harry Potter reboot?

While this series might be exciting for some, there is also the big elephant in the room about J.K Rowling’s potential involvement in the rumored HBO Max series. Asides from being the author of the Harry Potter book series, she was credited as a producer for parts one and two of the Deathly Hallows films. Not to mention, she wrote the screenplay and produced all three of the Fantastic Beasts films.

While critics, especially those who are against Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric, don’t want the author to be involved with the TV adaptation of the book series, there are now reports that Warner Bros. is currently in talks with Rowling to be the show’s producer. According to Deadline, the search for the show’s writer will begin once Rowling is on board with the project. It makes sense why Warner Bros. want her to be involved in the series, despite her controversial views. She created Harry Potter so, of course, she has to take part in the show’s production.

At the moment, there is no scheduled date as to when the show would begin production. But once it’s complete, it will be available to stream on HBO Max.