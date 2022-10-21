When is the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere and where can I stream it?

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that can be a fun lead-up to actually watching the latest film is viewing the red carpet event where all the celebrity stars talk about the movie weeks ahead of when it gets widely released to theaters. So when can we expect the stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to enjoy their first high-profile screening of the film?

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 11, we won’t have to wait quite as long to view the red carpet event. In fact, it’s a mere few days away from now. All of the details were given in a post by the official Twitter account for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Journey back to a place of legend. Join us LIVE next Wednesday, 10/26 at 8:15PM ET/5:15PM PT for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever. Tune in for cast interviews, surprises, and more from the red carpet: https://t.co/suLernKrOd pic.twitter.com/gzVCxnZ5U0 — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) October 20, 2022

In terms of where you can go online to view the live stream of the red carpet event — where you can enjoy “cast interviews, surprises, and more” — that can be found on Marvel’s website.

There can be a lot of fun to be had during red carpet events, with celebrities often giving insights into the roles they’re playing. For instance, during the red carpet event for Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan revealed his portrayal of Doctor Fate in the film was actually inspired by the MCU’s Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. And who can forget that classic red carpet moment last year when Tom Holland stopped cold during an interview to watch Zendaya arrive at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its red carpet premiere on Oct. 26 and you can watch the film in theaters on Nov. 11.