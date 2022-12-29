When will ‘M3GAN’ be available to stream? ‘M3GAN’ streaming release date and platforms

Step aside, Chucky — there’s a fresh-faced killer doll that’s taking the horror world by absolute storm. And it’s M3GAN, the lifelike android in Blumhouse’s M3GAN. With just a few weeks left until the film’s theatrical release, genre fanatics and film buffs alike are licking their chops in anticipation of the spine-tingling introduction of M3GAN herself, who looks to be one of the creepiest horror villains of the last decade.

Ahead of the movie’s upcoming release, folks are beginning to wonder when M3GAN will be available to stream online, seeing as most people now prefer to stay at home, butter up some popcorn, and kick back and relax while watching the latest viral sensation. Of course, this trend has been skyrocketing over the last several years, ever since COVID-19 resulted in masses of people choosing to stay home — which effectively was a disaster for the box office.

Nevertheless, James Wan’s latest production project is catching the eye of horror fans all around the world, so it makes sense that a large portion of them are interested to know when the spooky feature will be arriving on streaming.

When will M3GAN be available to stream?

Photo via Blumhouse Productions

As of right now, M3GAN has not been paired with any specific streaming platform, which means that fans can only exclusively watch the movie when it’s in theaters. As a result, it seems likely that the film will run longer in theaters than normal, seeing as it doesn’t have a specific streaming destination mapped out yet. Of course, plans could certainly change sometime in the near future, but for the time being, flocking to the theaters seems like the best bet for intrigued horror fans.

Will M3GAN be on Netflix?

Photo via Universal Pictures

Unfortunately, at this point in time, it doesn’t appear that M3GAN will be available to stream on Netflix any time soon. The same can be said for streaming platforms Prime Video and Peacock, which also will not be housing the upcoming horror flick. And while it’s possible for underground horror platforms like Shudder or Screambox to gain the rights to stream the movie, nothing official has been announced.

For those interested, your best bet is to catch M3GAN in theaters, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 6, 2023.