When will ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ be on streaming?

Step aside Taylor, you’re not the only pop superstar who can release an awesome concert movie in 2023. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, chronicling Queen B‘s truly epic global stadium tour earlier this year has just had its premiere in London and is about to arrive in theaters.

The documentary takes us behind the scenes of the tour, showing us how Beyoncé was involved in every aspect of its design. From rehearsals to the first shows, the filmmakers show every up and down along the way, with the aim being to show precisely how much hard work, pain and effort goes into making a show like this a reality.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé arrives in theaters on Dec. 1, but you may be wondering how long it’s going to take to appear on streaming. So, here’s what we know.

When can we watch at home?

Sadly you will be waiting some time. Renaissance is being distributed in the same manner as The ERAs Tour, with AMC Theaters having made a deal with Beyoncé that’ll give them exclusive rights in exchange for her receiving 50% of the box office gross.

AMC was at the forefront of fighting against simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases during the pandemic and is currently on a mission to remind audiences why the theatrical experience is superior to anything you can get at home.

That, coupled with their 50/50 profits deal with Beyoncé means it’s in their best interests to keep it in theaters for as long as possible. That said, it won’t stay there forever, so we’d guarantee it’ll be at home within a year, with our best guess it’ll appear in April / May 2024.

We’ll update this article if we hear any firm announcements but, for now, Queen B is staying on the big screen.