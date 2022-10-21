2023 is bringing with it plenty of MCU action and one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Quantumania has been kept mostly under wraps so far outside of the film’s first trailer being screened exclusively at D23. After this screening, it was not shared on social media or elsewhere, so almost all of the Marvel fanbase has yet to see it for themselves.

This will inevitably change and has fans asking the question of when exactly they can see the film’s trailer. If you’re eager for more info on this here is everything that has been shared so far.

When will the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer be released?

According to reports, we could see the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania attached to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11.

This information comes from film reporter Grace Randolph but hasn’t yet been confirmed in any way by Marvel, so it would pay to remain skeptical for now. That said, it wouldn’t be any surprise if this is the way that the trailer is first shared.

I hear the #Quantumania trailer is coming out with #BlackPantherWakandaForever



& we’ll be getting a #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Holiday Special trailer soon as well!!



Oh boy! Full coverage on both when they drop!#Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/s80kfwqTbk — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 20, 2022

Marvel has on several occasions shared trailers for their new films before big releases and even in special cases such as the trailers for Avengers and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, been attached to the film post-credits.

For now, fans should sit tight and wait for further confirmation of the release of the trailer but it is expected to arrive before the year is out.