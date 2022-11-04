Where can I watch Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman?’

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving.

When the Grammy Award-winning musician isn’t releasing chart-topping music or regaling the world with his album tours, he’s starring in larger-than-life acting roles on the silver screen. Everything from the superhero Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, all the way to the romance movie of the season, My Policeman.

As a newcomer to the silver screen, Styles’ back-to-back acting debuts have been met with an assortment of opinions. Easily his most challenging role to date, My Policeman required Styles to show a softer side of himself than fans are used to seeing; a side that can’t easily hide behind the charisma and charm he so easily embodies.

Like Styles, My Policeman received a host of differing opinions, namely a Rotten Tomatoes score that was less than fresh. The movie, which is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a young British policeman, who marries a female school teacher named Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin). However, due to the political times in which they live, Tom must battle the emotional and physical connection he feels toward his male friend and museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson), lest they risk their jobs and reputation.

Those who are willing to see past the movie’s flaws and indulge in anything and everything Harry Styles-related will be happy to know that the movie, which premiered in theaters on Oct. 21, is officially able to be streamed just two weeks after premiering in theaters. Here’s what you should know.

When and where can I stream My Policeman?

Although movies tend to have a 45-day theatrical release before moving to streaming platforms, starting Nov. 4, just two weeks after premiering in theatres, My Policeman will be available for your binge sessions on Amazon Prime Video.

All Amazon Prime members have full access to benefits such as Prime Video and Prime Music, allowing them to sit back, relax, and bask in the beauty of Harry Styles. However, those who aren’t Amazon Prime members and who wish to watch My Policeman will have to subscribe to either Amazon Prime, or just Prime Video.

The price for just Prime Video starts at just $8.99 a month, according to Amazon’s customer service, and gives users access to just Amazon’s catalog of movies and TV shows and not all the other benefits that Prime Members receive such as free shipping, access to Prime Music, etc… Those who wish for the full Amazon Prime membership experience can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Once the trial ends, the cost for the membership is $14.99 a month or $139 a year.