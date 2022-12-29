Where was ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ filmed?

From Triangle of Sadness to The White Lotus, to the recently released Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on streaming, watching rich people struggle and attempt to kill one another while vacationing in paradisaical destinations seems to be everyone’s current favorite genre of fiction.

There is something undeniably alluring about a luxurious setting as the backdrop to a good dose of drama and murder. And Rian Johnson certainly knew this when he decided on which destination to travel to for the second installment of his Benoit Blanc detective story.

The star-studded cast, which includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, filmed most of their scenes in the Amanzoe Luxury Hotel and Beach Resort, located near Porto Heli in the Peloponnese region of Greece.

The hotel served as the Glass Onion, which is Miles Bron’s mansion, on a fictional private island called Pisceshite Island, where he decides to host a murder-mystery game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The real-life location for the mansion, however, is not on an island, but instead set in a coastal town. For some scenes, Johnson and the gang did move to Spetses, an island just 10 minutes by ferry from Porto Heli.

Most interior scenes were filmed on set in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, while some exteriors were shot on location in Connecticut and New York.

Although it’s not cheap, fans of the film looking to live like its group of extravagant characters can stay at the Amanzoe, which is only open from April and throughout the summer, for prices ranging between $1,500 and $14,000.

As for Porto Heli and Spetses, the gorgeous Greek locations can certainly be visited on a budget. For those who prefer to stay in the warmth and comfort of their homes, Glass Onion: A Knives Out mystery is available to stream now on Netflix.