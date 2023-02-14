Who does Brie Larson play in ‘Fast X?’

It seems Dominic Toretto’s familia has just gotten a bit bigger. With a cast list that’s as mind-blowing as any stunt ever seen on screen, Fast X is shaping up to be one of the (if not the) most high-octane installments in the Fast franchise.

Seriously, take a look at who’s on the starting line (deep breath); We’ve Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jason Statham, oh, and Brie Larson — to name a few.

That’s right, the Marvel star is lending her talents to The Fast and The Furious universe — and we couldn’t be more excited.

So who the heck does Brie Larson play in Fast X? Larson is playing the mysterious character of Tess, and although not much is known about her involvement in the overall story, speculation has run rampant.

Vin Diesel recently posted on Instagram teasing what he calls a “timeless” new edition to the storyline, and we have our theories. Although the creatives behind Fast X have remained fairly tight lipped, some have begun to guess that Larson will be playing none other than Tess O’Conner. That’s right, as in Brian O’Conner — Paul Walker’s utterly iconic role.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE 🚨



Brie Larson plays the mysterious Tess in #FastX.



Read more and see world-first new images here: https://t.co/voYpwOJJjm pic.twitter.com/5213Xq9XqV — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 9, 2023

Whoever she is, it’s clear that Tess isn’t the type to be messed wtih Whether she’s going to be with the family, against the family, or somewhere in between remains unclear — but this is Brie Larson we’re talking about, hero or villain, we’ll love her all the same.

Speaking of; Jason Momoa has been cast in this film’s main antagonist. A departure for the DC mainstay, he can’t wait to introduce the world to his take on villainy. In an interview with Variety in August, Momoa discussed his turn as Fast X’s new bad guy.

“Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock…He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

As Fast X begins to wrap up a series of films that have been around for more than two decades, we can’t help but appreciate the longevity of a franchise that can’t help but entertain. May 19. better get here fast.