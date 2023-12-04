Who is Angel from ‘Lilo and Stitch?’

Never heard of Angel before? She's Stitch's 'boojiboo' as he likes to call her, so let's learn more about this 'Lilo and Stitch' character.

As we look ahead to Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake, it seems right to clear the air on one particular character whose name does not belong to the franchise’s title: Experiment 624, otherwise known as Angel.

This adorable character is less focused on in the Lilo & Stitch universe but is important nonetheless.

Angel from Lilo and Stitch, explained

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Angel has become known as Sitch’s female counterpart, love interest, and fellow illegal experiment by Dr. Jumba Jookiba. She was designed with the ability to sing a siren song that reverts a rehabilitated person back to a state of malice; the effects can be reversed by singing the song backward. Angel looks physically identical to Stitch except with pink fur and two tendril-like antennae protruding from her head.

During the events of Lilo & Stitch: The Series, our titular duo encounter Gantu seemingly trying to capture Experiment 624, but unbeknownst to them, it was all a ruse to convince Lilo and Stitch to take Angel in, allowing her to infiltrate their lives. Upon cornering Angel in an alleyway, Stitch immediately falls in love with her, much to Lilo’s dismay. After convincing Lilo to let Angel come home with them, Stitch named her and became more smitten with her.

All of this fell in line with Gantu’s plan to have Angel seduce Stitch and lure him into a trap. Ironically, Experiment 625 (known as Reuben) also had romantic feelings for Angel, although she didn’t seem attracted to him whatsoever. Once she had comfortably slotted herself within Stitch’s daily routine, Angel attempted to revert him back to evil by singing her song but soon learned that Stitch was immune because he was created after her.

Angel lures Stitch to Gantu’s hideout but feels immense guilt over betraying him. When she comes to realize how much she loves Stitch, Angel rescues him and foils Gantu’s plans. A few more rounds of damsel in distress later, and Angel is happily dating Stitch.

Has Angel been in other Lilo and Stitch media?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

In the Stitch! anime, it is revealed that Angel has become an international singing sensation, which has forced a long-distance relationship between herself and Stitch, although they remained enamored with one another. Her last canonical appearance came in the two-part Season 1 finale of Stitch!, “Stitch vs. Hämsterviel,” where she can be seen under Hämsterviel’s control along with Sparky and Felix.

Over the years, Angel has gained considerable popularity among the Lilo & Stitch fanbase, possibly due to her relationship with Stitch. There are rumors circulating that she might be making a cameo appearance in the live-action remake, but that’s merely speculation as of right now.

Wouldn’t that be something? We’re already on edge to see how Stitch will look as something straight out of Detective Pikachu, but we’ll save our judgment for the trailer.