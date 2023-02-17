Who is Michelle Pfeiffer married to, and what do we know about him?

Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Janet van Dyne was hands-down one of the best parts of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Surprising no one, Pfeiffer leveled up the film — something it sorely needed, based on most early reactions — and delivered a flawless performance through the third Ant-Man flick. She’s certainly not a new name to most viewers — who should easily recognize her from any of several dozen prominent roles — but her latest release is prompting a reexamination of the popular actress. Most people are already familiar with Pfeiffer herself, but what about her family?

Who is Michelle Pfeiffer’s husband?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michelle Pfeiffer has been married twice, but her current husband has been around for decades. She was briefly married to Peter Horton, an actor, between 1981 and 1988, but their marriage fell apart due to an affair and the couple’s dedication to their separate careers. A few years later, in 1993, Pfeiffer married her current husband. She and former attorney David E. Kelley have been happily wed for nearly 30 years now, and share two children.

Kelley’s name is attached to nearly as many projects as Pfeiffer’s, but not in front of the camera. The 66-year-old leaned on his early experience as an attorney to lend a sense of realism and expertise to several of television’s most popular legal programs, including L.A. Law and Ally McBeal. He’s largely credited with the success of the former, and his clear knack as a producer led him to branch into medical shows as well. Between the early 90s and 2023 he’s been involved in a huge number of popular shows, including — but not limited to — Doogie Howser, M.D., The Practice, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies. He might not have the clear recognition Pfeiffer boasts, but make no mistake — Kelley’s had just as big of an impact on the media world.