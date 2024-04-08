Who is the real-life serial killer depicted in the ‘MaXXXine’ trailer?

The following article includes references to sexual assault.

Recommended Videos

Ti West returns to A24 for the new film in his Mia Goth horror trilogy. Entitled MaXXXine, the trailer delivers on the promise of the first film.

MaXXXine is populated with a star studded-cast — a change from the low-budget nature of X. Also starring Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito, Bobby Cannavale, and Elizabeth Debicki, the film is a flashy follow-up to West’s previous films. As established in X, Maxine (Goth) follows her dream of being a star. She has made it to Hollywood as an adult film star and is intent on getting her big break. The chink in her plan isn’t just the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. Something else was going on in the City of Angels in the ‘80s. A gruesome killer enters the picture in the trailer, a stark reminder of everything Maxine went through to get where she is. As she traverses Hollywood, she also must avoid this real-life monster.

Who is the “Night Stalker?”

Getty Archives

The trailer for MaXXXine reminds viewers of the dark period of history that was consumed with fear for the Night Stalker. Born in El Paso, Texas, Richard Ramirez was the youngest of five. Typical of many serial killers, he had been subjected to brain injuries at a young age. At the age of five, he started experiencing epilepsy as a result of being hit in the head with a swing. He would soon develop an interest in the macabre, an affinity that many theorize was exacerbated when his cousin showed him gruesome photos from Vietnam of women being tortured.

In the ‘80s, Richard Ramirez terrified a nation by breaking into victims’ houses where he would assault and murder them. His first known murder was in 1984 when he stabbed a 79-year-old woman after sexually assaulting her. He was also known for incorporating Satanic imagery into his crimes.

His capture commenced on August 30, 1985, after a rendering of what he looked like was released to the public. This led to a group of good samaritans apprehending the killer. A civilian recognized Ramirez and chased him across a crowded highway in Los Angeles. A neighborhood full of people eventually surrounded the murderer and descended upon him until law enforcement arrived.

Ramirez is often a figure depicted in pop culture because he is a real-life representation of a truly evil figure. The Night Stalker took perverse pleasure in his crimes and never seemed remotely remorseful, even after ending up in prison. He was quickly sentenced to death after a short trial but ultimately did not see capital punishment. He died from cancer in 2013.

The Night Stalker’s reference in West’s new film is the first indication that the X trilogy takes place in the real world. X and Pearl exist in a world where lust for fame is a primary motivator, but there had not been larger-than-life figures such as Ramirez. It is unclear if anyone has been cast to portray him, but his presence in the film is felt nonetheless. More than likely, Maxine will be reminded of the literal horror show she experienced in X and already having to deal with one killing maniac. Ramirez may just be set dressing for Maxine’s journey in the upcoming film. Fans will have to wait until July 5 to see MaXXXine in theaters to find out.