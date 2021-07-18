Who Is the Strongest Avenger?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced plenty of characters from the comics over the years, but when it comes to strength it’s hard to look past the Avengers.

A group consisting of Earth’s most powerful protectors, the group has now expanded significantly from the original six that we were introduced to in 2012.

In Avengers: Endgame we got our best look at all the characters who would be classified as Avengers and saw their fighting abilities on full display. Our list will consist of characters in the most powerful form they have appeared as in the MCU. This can be from either the films or the Disney+ television series.

Here are our picks for the strongest Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Strongest Avengers in the MCU

5. Captain America

Captain America (Chris Evans) has been a member of the Avengers since their first appearance together on screen, but his character has matured greatly both in personality and strength. We got a look at the most powerful form of the character during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame.

Cap may not have found his way on this list without becoming worthy to wield Mjolnir and in turn the power of Thor. Wielding this weapon alongside his vibranium shield, Captain America can duel with Thanos in hand-to-hand combat as well as striking him down with lightning. While he still loses this duel, the character’s physical strength at this point undeniable having both the enhanced durability and power of the Super Soldier Serum and the power of Thor.

Welding Mjolnir, Captain America is a force to be reckoned with and is likely capable of defeating many of the other Avengers in combat.

4. Thor

In Endgame, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) doesn’t look to be in his most powerful form so for argument’s sake we will be referring to Thor at the conclusion of Infinity War as he enters through the Bifrost to take on Thanos.

To this point, no character had been able to damage Thanos severely and Thor was able to do just that forcing him to utter the notorious phrase, “You should’ve gone for the head”. Wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, Thor was able to cut through the offensive of all six infinity stones. Granted, this was after Thanos had used quite a lot of energy taking on the other Avengers, but Thor came closest to finishing the fight once and for all during this bout.

With a combination of his Asgardian godhood and extremely powerful energy, Thor is most definitely in the top five Avengers right now in the MCU.

3. Doctor Strange

Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is one of the most mysterious and powerful characters in the MCU right now. The Sorcerer Supreme has shown a plethora of both offensive and defensive magic that makes him incredibly difficult for other characters to deal with.

Even wielding four infinity stones, the Mad Titan had plenty of trouble dealing with the magical barrage sent by Dr Strange, who didn’t even have his Time Stone to use. With the Time Stone on hand, Dr Strange may have been able to best Thanos there and set the MCU on a different path completely, but even without the infinity stone, the Sorcerer Supreme is still a more than capable fighter.

During the final act of Endgame, we see Dr Strange is mostly left holding back the ocean from flooding the battlefield, however, if he were to battle alongside the rest of Earth’s defenders he’d definitely have caused problems for Thanos.

2. Captain Marvel

Introduced in 2018’s Captain Marvel film, the character (played by Brie Larson) has been widely regarded as the most powerful Avenger currently in the MCU, and for good reason. Captain Marvel’s energy powers come from the Tesseract itself and grant her both incredible speed and the ability to fire blasts of energy at her foes.

Alongside this acquired strength, Carol Danvers also has Kree blood running through her veins gifting her extremely durability and strength that is on full display during her altercation with Thanos at the conclusion of Endgame. Where a headbutt had sent many Avengers flying back, Captain Marvel was able to withstand this attack and continue duelling with the Mad Titan fairly evenly.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige went as far as to call Captain Marvel “as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie,” and at the time of her introduction this was unequivocally true, however, a character has shown themselves to be on a level of their own and because of that Captain Marvel gets the number two spot on our list.

1. Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff is without a doubt the most powerful Avenger in the MCU right now. From Infinity War onwards she has continued to display unmeasurable power. Her first impressive feat came when she destroyed the Mind Stone from the head of Vision while holding back Thanos with her energy. Destroying an infinity stone is a task most characters wouldn’t even dream of and yet she was able to do so while holding off the universe’s greatest threat.

The next time we see Scarlet Witch unleash her power is in the battle against Thanos at the end of Endgame. In this fight, she is able to duel with him to the point of forcing him to send down an airstrike allowing him to get out of danger.

These acts have been impressive, however, the best argument for Scarlet Witch being the most powerful Avenger comes from the strength she showcased during the WandaVision TV series. At the conclusion of this show, she is able to fully embrace her persona as the Scarlet Witch using her chaos magic to take out Agatha Harkness while still maintaining her spell over Westview so that her children and Vision may remain alive.

In the post-credits, we are shown Wanda reading through the Darkhold, a demonic book of magic she acquired in the show, and with this, we can only expect her to be even more powerful when she returns in Dr Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.