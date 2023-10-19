Who is the voice of Terk in ‘Tarzan?’

If I’m being completely honest, very few classic Disney animations resonate with die-hard supporters quite as much as Tarzan did and still does. Released back in 1999, the pulse-pounding animation brilliantly showcased the story of Tarzan — a human who was eventually adopted and raised by great apes and various other animals. Along the way of his memorable journey to discovering his own truth, Tarzan interacts with characters such as Kala, Tantor, and Terk.

Terk, for those who aren’t already aware, is a fast-talking, smart-mouthed gorilla who eventually forms a close bond with Tarzan when the pair are young in the jungle. Interestingly, Terk and Tarzan are also actually adoptive cousins, so it’s no wonder the bond between the two is so evidently strong. Even years after Tarzan was initially released in theaters, animation die-hards have continued to praise Terk as a character, and the fantastic comedic relief that she provided throughout the film.

Alongside that enthusiasm for her character, some folks have additionally started to question who was exactly behind the studio microphone when it came to dishing out dialogue for Terk.

Who provided the voice for Terk?

Image via Disney

For those who aren’t already aware, renowned actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell provided the voice for the fan-favorite character back in the Walt Disney movie. Interestingly, when the initial draft for Tarzan was first crafted, Terk was originally written as a male gorilla. However, after O’Donnell’s audition impressed the film’s creators, the character was shifted and changed to instead be a female gorilla.