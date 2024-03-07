Who voices Woody in ‘Toy Story?’

The concept of childhood nostalgia is a playfully sensitive topic for a large portion of us, and it certainly has different ways of tugging right at the heartstrings. And when it comes to the ever-popular Toy Story franchise, it’s common knowledge that the majority of animation fanatics have shed a few tears while watching the movies.

As fantastic and memorable as the movies are, thanks to their genuine storytelling and beloved characters, there’s absolutely no denying that Woody is arguably the most famed character in the franchise, all while serving as the confident leader of Andy’s toys, and as Andy’s own personal favorite toy. And despite an initial rivalry with Buzz Lightyear, and sometimes being too overly confident with his status as Andy’s favorite, Woody is nevertheless kind-hearted, ambitious, and possesses a soothing voice that is the backbone of many Pixar fans’ childhoods.

All that being said, there are apparently a staggering amount of people who have been scratching their heads and wondering exactly who provides the voice for Woody — which is a question that has certainly become a culture shock for many of us.

So, who voices Woody in the Toy Story movies?

Image via Disney / Pixar

As shocking as this question might be to those Pixar fanatics who grew up with the Toy Story movies, the younger generation who instead grew up with flicks such as Frozen and Moana, and Inside Out are inclined to feel a little less familiar with the voice behind the screen. That being said, the voice of Woody from the film franchise is none other than acting legend Tom Hanks, who first voiced the cowboy character all the way back in 1995’s Toy Story.

That’s right, unlike Jessie, who featured a few helpful voices throughout the movies, Hanks has been the primary voice of Woody from the beginning — although his brother Jim Hanks also voiced Woody in 1996’s Toy Story Treats. Beyond the original flick, Hanks has reprised his role as Woody in all four Toy Story sequels, with the 67-year-old actor set to reprise his role for the last time in the fifth and final movie of the franchise.