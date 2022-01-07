Why do people hate Brie Larson? (And here’s why they shouldn’t!)

If you’ve followed Brie Larson‘s career for any length of time, then you know that one of the biggest roles on her résumé is Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s done many other awesome movies outside of the MCU, but her iconic superhero role is still how she is most widely recognized by society today.

Unfortunately for Larson, her portrayal of Captain Marvel wasn’t entirely well-received. As with most Marvel films, some audiences loved it and others were less than enthused. This is typical of films even outside of Marvel, yet some fans really seem to have something against Brie Larson.

Here’s what you should know about why so many people dislike her ⏤ and why they absolutely shouldn’t.

Do people dislike Brie Larson because of how she portrayed Captain Marvel?

It’s safe to assume that a lot of the negative feedback Larson has received as an actress comes from her time playing Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. Many viewers labeled the overall plot of the character’s debut film as being “meh” due to boring dialogue and a slow-burning storyline. According to the comic books, Captain Marvel is supposed to be one of the most dynamic and powerful heroes in the entire MCU. Critics described Larson’s portrayal as “flat” and “nonchalant.” In other words, a lot of people simply weren’t happy with how she handled such a major role.

Is the hate against Brie Larson just a case of sexism?

It’s highly possible that the huge wave of hatred against Larson could be a case of subtle sexism. Often times actresses in the MCU get judged twice as harshly as male actors who star in the same movies. For example, it’s pretty rare to hear audiences smack-talking Chris Evan’s work as Captain America or Chris Hemsworth’s work as Thor. Larson, on the other hand, received the brunt of the bullying as soon as her movie hit theaters. The level of backlash she received is unlike much of what her male counterparts have gotten over the years.

Did the hate against Brie Larson come from her controversial diversity comments?

In 2019, Larson got embroiled in something of a scandal over some controversial comments she made. She spoke out against receiving movie criticism from a “40-year-old white dude” and it was not received well by fans. Rather, people wanted to see her support diversity in a pro-representation manner rather than making such an anti-oriented statement. She tried to further clarify her statement later on but revealed that it’s pretty difficult taking something back after it’s already been said in the public eye.

Did the hate against Brie Larson stem from MCU drama behind the scenes?

Rumor has it that there was some drama between Larson and some of her co-stars while filming Avengers: Endgame. On YouTube alone, there’s a video titled “Brie Larson hated by the cast” and basic Google searches reveal headlines that say things along the lines of “Brie Larson Avengers cast fight.” While Larson hasn’t ever publicly spoken up about being genuinely hated by her cast mates, plenty of fans believe that there was definitely some animosity going on behind the scenes.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Is the hate against Brie Larson because fans wanted to see a different actress as Captain Marvel?

According to countless Reddit threads, Marvel fans were hoping to see a different actress take the reins as Captain Marvel instead of Larson. Some of the other actresses fans wanted to see include Emilia Clark, Shailene Woodley, Kat Graham, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Julianne Hough, Zendaya, Blake Lively, and Laura Vandervoort. Since Larson is the actress who ended up snagging the coveted role, fans who were genuinely hoping to see one of these other famous faces instead might have channeled their disappointment into hatred.

Here’s why fans shouldn’t hate Brie Larson

It isn’t necessarily fair for fans to hate Larson so much when her role as Captain Marvel is only one fraction of her overall career. Some of the other major movies she’s starred in include Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Just Mercy, Trainwreck, and Room. Her role in Room actually led her down the path of winning an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2016.

An inside look at Brie Larson’s career

The conversation about Larson’s acting career shouldn’t just be focused on the work she’s done for Marvel. She’s a well-rounded actress who’s been in the business for over twenty years, ever since she was a young girl. One of the other movies she starred in that’s worth mentioning is the Netflix original Unicorn Store. The 2017 Indie flick also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Joan Cusack in leading roles and tells the story of an art school dropout who gets the chance to adopt a unicorn. Unicorn adoption is something she’s dreamed of doing since she was a child, so the life-changing opportunity consumes her. The storyline is a little wonky and the character Larson plays is a bit eccentric, but the creativity and artistry of the movie make it worth watching since it showcases her raw talent. If you really want to see what else Larson is capable of dramatically, check out her work in Room and United States of Tara.

Brie Larson’s impressive social media following

Larson can’t possibly as hated as you might think ⏤ not with her large and steady social media following. On Twitter, Larson has over 2.7 million followers, and on Instagram, she has over 6.8 million followers. She gives her fans and followers a peek into what her personal life is like with candid selfies, artsy full-body shots, and insight into what she enjoys doing in her personal time. Fitness, listening to music, lounging outdoor in meadows, playing guitar, reading books, and spending time with her boyfriend are some of her favorite pastimes. She and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz spend a lot of quality time together both locally and abroad.

How does Brie Larson handle the negativity?

It can’t be easy knowing that so many people in the world dislike you over a Hollywood role you’ve agreed to take. For Larson, dealing with outward negativity and hatred from fans must feel like a colossal challenge. Instead of letting the haters get her down, though, she channels her energy into pure positivity. She focuses on self-confidence, nourishment, beauty, health, and wellness and also spends a lot of time working on her YouTube channel, which was launched in June 2020.

Larson’s next appearance as Captain Marvel will be in the 2023 film The Marvels. We’re fully expecting to love it.