Why isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Disney Plus?

Undoubtedly, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most commercially successful movies of all time. Ever the since the first movie was released in 2009, audiences had doubts regarding whether the sequel would be able to live up to its reputation.

Much to their delight, the latest installment has proven to be a great addition to the first, thanks largely to brilliant performances and dazzling visuals. Once again, we meet Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family preparing to protect themselves from the advancing threats of humans.

Balancing its phenomenally positive reception against complaints about its long theatrical run, viewers have been eagerly looking forward to watching the movie in the comfort of their homes. This raises the question of which streaming platform(s) would add the second installment of Cameron’s popular franchise to its roster?

Most importantly, if The Way of Water will be available for streaming on Disney Plus. It’s currently nowhere to be seen on the Mouse House’s platform and so far, at least, the sequel is only available on digital on-demand services. This is believed to be the major reason for the film not releasing on the streaming platform right away, as an instant release at this point would negatively impact its profit from digital sales.

For now, then, options are limited. With any luck, we’ll start to see James Cameron’s latest work pop up on other services throughout the year.