Will Poulter Expertly Dodges Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Questions

Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben-Adir revealed that when you join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of the boot camp is being trained in the art of avoiding spoilers, because wherever you go there’s going to be questions flying in from all corners about the ins, outs, present and future of the shared superhero saga.

Of course, there’s nothing anybody can do about leaks being given away on social media when they hail from outside parties, but it’s clear that new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recruit Will Poulter hasn’t skipped any of his classes.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor showed genuine concern for the well-being of himself and his family were he to say too much, but he did at least hint that he’s getting painted gold after remarking on the color of the host’s couch.

“So, because it’s Marvel, I’m kind of sworn to secrecy and I’m actually terrified for the safety of my family lest I say something. He is introduced in this third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. And then, yeah, that’s really all I can say. This is a lovely sofa is all I’ll say.”

So far, all we know is that Poulter is playing Adam Warlock in the cosmic threequel, he’s honored to have joined the MCU family, and there’s a very high likelihood it’s going to involve a lot of time spent in the makeup chair. At least James Gunn is the one steering the ship because he’s about the most open high-profile director in the business when it comes to sharing details with his fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t in production quite yet, but things are set to kick off imminently ahead of a May 2023 release date that remained unchanged amid the latest Phase Four reshuffle.