Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans

Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery.

Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark the abolition of slavery as people realized the unjust and cruelty of the American slavery system. Smith plays Peter in the film written by William N. Collage, who it must be noted is a white man.

The debate has unfurled for several reasons. There’s an uneasy factor of having movies led by Black people seemingly falling into the category of slavery dramas, or movies that depict them as “hood drug dealers” as one user pointed out. One of the most successful slavery dramas in the 21st century, 12 Years a Slave, is also hard to forget in this discussion.

Better than hood drug dealer movies. — Darryl Pete (@darryl_pete) November 16, 2022

This is the writer for #Emancipation. I do not want to see a HISTORICAL slave film written by a white guy. pic.twitter.com/Jteo7h79Bt — Allen Michael (@FonkTherapy) November 16, 2022

Slavery in film is also cited as something people are just over, with the genre seen as overdone and not the only story that can be told about Black people. There’s an uncomfortable discussion to be had over who exactly these films are being made for, with it being pointed out these films seem to try and appeal to both white guilt and Black trauma.

I have no doubt Will Smith killed it is his role, or that the cinematography is on point, and the movie will be powerful in some form… but this gotta be THE last dramatic slave movie. I don't even know who they are making these films for anymore. White guilt? Black trauma? 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Eddie Silva (@EscoDaDon8) November 16, 2022

Another slave movie?? Who keeps asking for these? Are there no other stories we can tell — JustCallmeRod (@JustCallmeRod) November 16, 2022

I just hope Will Smith knows that if this Emancipation movie flops, it’s not cuz we don’t support him, we’re just tired of the slave movies 😵‍💫 — A Real Housewives Connoisseur (@Soup_ofthe_DEJA) November 16, 2022

The other side of the debate comes from the need to tell Black stories, and that means telling stories of Black trauma. Slavery is a topic which education systems around the world struggle to manage properly, so perhaps movies are the best way to make people hear these stories.

I get extremely sad when watching slavery and civil rights movies because I’ve listened to my kinfolk 1st hand experiences. So it’s personal. I dont have to watch every slavery movie. But I will advocate that yes these stories should be told. Documentaries should go viral also — To Those Who Wait (@2ThozWhoW8) November 16, 2022

Something worth noting during the debate around Emancipation is how other films have also tackled the subject, including the blockbuster Black Panther. Both the original and Wakanda Forever tell of the ramifications of slavery and the lack of reparations, though they don’t explicitly show the struggle of Black people in those eras.

Director Fuqua has consistently given a voice to different sections and areas of the Black community and said Emancipation had to pull its shooting from Georgia due to the state’s regressive voting policies aimed to stop all people from voting freely. Fuqua didn’t want to give the state a cent and stood by his word as they shifted filming.

As much as I was on the train of "not anotha damn slave movie!!" when 12 Years a Slave was released… I'mma see this. As long as theh keep (better yet increase) these greenlights going for films that tell the OTHER parts of our stories. — Kalvina Shelton (@KalvinaShelton) November 16, 2022

The film is a historic account about a enslaved man fought to be free. Of course there are a plethora of stories of how enslaved people escape and fought for freedom, including my Great Great Grandmother. Therefore, it’s imperative that the world is reminded of our history. pic.twitter.com/W5ngbKg8KD — Dr. Bedelia Brown Ph.D. (@DrBedeliaB) November 16, 2022

There is no clear answer for how Emancipation can make everyone feel heard and happy, with the world still not able to fully move past the horrendous history of slavery. Black people’s voices in the film, however, should be the first listened to when the film releases.

Emancipation will release on Dec. 9 on Apple TV Plus, with the film having a small theatrical run in the United States the week prior.