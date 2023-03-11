With ‘El Muerto’ facing a delay, it’s time to wipe away those tears and admit the end is nigh for Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga has seen the franchise come in for criticism the likes of which has never been experienced before, opening the door ever so slightly for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to swoop in and steal some of the good buzz for a change.

It was telling that the merest hint of Tom Hardy’s Venom 3 generated a great deal more excitement than anything relating to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the outpouring of negativity and backlash being pointed in the direction of Kevin Feige’s ongoing superhero series has led many to predict that the end is nigh for not just the MCU, but the entire superhero genre.

That’s more than likely not going to be the case, but the impending sense of doom surrounding any and all things relating to Marvel Comics adaptations has increased tenfold after word began spreading that Bad Bunny’s El Muerto – easily the most anticipated spandex-clad caper since Avengers: Endgame – could be facing a lengthy delay.

Image via Marvel Comics

Oh no! Not Marvel's most beloved character, El Muerto!😥 — Noah Spence (@AlphamegaZulu) March 11, 2023

I’ve waited 34 years for an El Muerto movie, I feel like I can wait a little longer https://t.co/WGYXjnFOPV — William Shakespoil (@heavyspoilers) March 11, 2023

It would be better if it said:



"Sony's EL MUERTO movie is reportedly "very unlikely" to make it." https://t.co/PLTLo45lga — ⭐️ Captain Steven (@g_rogers1918) March 11, 2023

OH NO NOT EL MUERTO, HOW WILL I SURVIVE WITHOUT SEEING THIS VERY NECESSARY MOVIE OF A VERY POPULAR SPIDER-MAN VILLAN 😭😭😭 — …idk I like marvel (@Ethan73553470) March 11, 2023

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK IM LITERALLY CRYING SO HARD RIGHT NOW NOT EL MUERTO https://t.co/zzcrL4V1Nz — Lego Moon Knight (Spector The Critic) (@Sorazure15) March 11, 2023

I can speak for everyone and say that this movie should be cancelled. — Nic Rojas (@Nic_Rojas_99) March 11, 2023

Jonás “Son of Alfonso” Cuarón will direct from a screenplay penned by Blue Beetle scribe Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Sony announcing in April of last year that El Muerto would be coming to theaters on Jan. 12, 2024. Obviously, that’s almost exactly nine months away and we haven’t heard a word regarding the start of shooting, making time the number one enemy of the masked title hero.

X-Men: First Class proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that you can knock out a top-tier comic book blockbuster in that period, but it would also be safe to say the prospect of Sony rushing El Muerto through production as fast as possible would be a terrible method of trying to instill confidence in a fandom skeptical of everything the studio touches.