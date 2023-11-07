With just 8 weeks of the year left, Netflix finally confirms the blockbuster fantasy starring one of its biggest draws isn’t releasing until 2024

Even though shooting wrapped in July of last year and it was officially named as one of the many high-profile original blockbusters to hit the platform before the end of 2023, Netflix has at last confirmed that fantasy epic Damsel won’t be premiering by the time the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Of course, this is hardly brand new information for anyone who’s been tracking Millie Bobby Brown’s dragon-slaying epic considering it was quietly removed from the release calendar all the way back in March, but by revealing the first official poster for 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s latest feature as part of Geeked Week, the entire world has been made aware at long last.

This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/qcOFxi8uRK — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2023

Damsel is far from the first Netflix original to have been included in an annual sizzle reel before failing to live up to its promise of hitting screens on schedule, but you can rest easy knowing it’s guaranteed to be a monster-sized hit whenever it does settle on a specific debut.

After all, Brown is one of the company’s most trusted and proven draws after Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes duology, while she’s got a multitude of other projects in various stages of development including Joe and Anthony Russo’s $200 million sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, the only question left is when exactly in 2024 Damsel will arrive, although the summertime wouldn’t be the worst bet in the world all things considered.