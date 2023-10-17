A star-studded Netflix spy thriller dubbed ‘blue-collar James Bond’ teased for release this year remains completely missing in action

Looking at Netflix’s all-time Top 10 for original movies, it’s clear that spy thrillers are irresistible to subscribers, with Red Notice, The Gray Man, and both of the Extraction actioners holding a spot, and that’s without even mentioning the recent success found by Heart of Stone. All of that begs the question, though, where is The Union?

The star-studded espionage adventure was acquired by the streaming service in an eight-figure deal in May of 2020, with the star-studded cast roping in Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry as its two leads with support coming from J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and former Luke Cage Mike Colter to name but a small few.

Shooting took place across Europe between March and September of 2022, with the streaming service’s Upfronts presentation this year listing it among the “Select Upcoming Films” section that also includes a number of titles to have already premiered including They Cloned Tyrone, Extraction 2, Fair Play, and The Out-Laws. However, we’ve heard nothing since, and there hasn’t been so much as an official image or teaser trailer unveiled as of yet, so it’s almost certain The Union won’t be landing until 2024.

Curiously, that makes it the second Netflix exclusive starring Berry forced to deal with a lengthy waiting game following The Mothership, and it might be a while before we find out when we’ll see the two A-listers “thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents” when Wahlberg’s construction worker is recruited by the Oscar-winner’s high school ex-girlfriend for an intelligence mission.