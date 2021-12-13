Following last Friday’s brief teaser, the full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hit the internet this Monday, revealing our first taste of the incoming Harry Potter prequel. Way back in 2018, The Crimes of Grindelwald ended on a big cliffhanger, setting up dark days ahead for the Wizarding World. Now we’ve finally got a glimpse of what’s in store… And fans are loving it.

“#SecretsOfDumbledore” has been trending worldwide on Twitter today as fans share their reactions to the trailer. While there’s the usual pro-Johnny Depp and anti-J.K. Rowling controversy going around, too, generally folks seem very positive and excited about Fantastic Beasts 3, with various aspects from the trailer leaving tweeters in awe.

Slumbering Newt Scamander lovers, for example, have awoken.

NEWT SCAMANDER IS OFFICIALLY BACK AND MY HEART IS FULL #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/GKm2Zq2Vg7 — Nicole | NEWT IS BACK (@comfortredmayne) December 13, 2021

And, while some remain loyal to Depp, many others are already thirsting after Mads Mikkelsen’s take on Gellert Grindelwald.

The comparison between Michael Gambon’s old Dumbledore and Jude Law’s young Albus is *chef’s kiss*.

What’s more, the trailer revealed Richard Coyle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as a young Abeforth, Albus’ brother. And the siblings will actually share some scenes together (unlike in the HP films).

Speaking of Dumbledore family reunions, Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) was revealed to be Aurelius Dumbledore in the last movie, and the trailer promises that he’s about to square off with his relative.

Every single one of the Aurelius VS Albus Dumbledore scenes are going to be INCREDIBLE!!! ✨#SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/26hdI4C7o7 — KERISHA ४ (@KeriReddy1D) December 13, 2021

There’s nothing Potterheads love more than a return to Hogwarts.

Though folks are happy and also jealous of muggle Jacob (Dan Fogler) getting his own wand and being invited into the magical school.

SO JACOB CAN SEE HOGWARTS EVEN HE HAS HIS OWN WAND?? OMG HE’S SO LUCKY😭 #fantasticbeasts #secretsofdumbledore pic.twitter.com/Yz1xRFSq1B — ‎ًraf (@spideyparcer) December 13, 2021

There are some gorgeous shots in this trailer.

Set to see Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist and his friends travel across the globe to the likes of Germany, China, and Brazil, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is on course to Apparate into cinemas on April 15, 2022.