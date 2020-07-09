Wolf Creek Star Says A Sequel And New Television Season Are On The Way

The Wolf Creek franchise has been surprisingly long-lasting, from the 2005 original horror movie to its 2013 sequel, and two seasons of a web-based show that ran from 2016 to 2017. Star John Jarratt, who plays the homicidal Mick Taylor in the series, has now revealed that a Wolf Creek 3 and a third season of the web program are in-development.

Speaking on Facebook, Jarratt indicated that new instalments in the Australian-based Wolf Creek franchise are likely, but that, like with other projects, things have been slowed down by COVID-19.

“To my delight – I have received an overwhelming amount of messages about Wolf Creek 3 – the season and the movie. [Franchise creator/director] Greg McLean and I have both projects in the works but unfortunately Covid-19 has the world at a standstill. I promise to keep you updated as we all try our best to get through these tough times.”

Australia has been one of the few countries that have managed to keep various forms of production going this year, with one crew even going to some great lengths to make a new Children of the Corn movie.

For those not in the know, Wolf Creek focuses on Jarratt’s Taylor, who hunts down unfortunate tourists in the Australian outback. The 2005 film was notable for its low budget and realistic gore, with the 2013 sequel delving in more detail into Taylor’s character. We were certainly fans of Wolf Creek 2 upon its release, particularly for the ways in which it continues the series’ odd twist of making Taylor a charismatic, all-too-human monster.

In the TV series, meanwhile, we get Taylor taking on a survivor seeking revenge and a story focusing on a coach-load of international tourists who encounter the killer. It was pretty easy to miss these episodes at the time, though, given they first ran on the Pop channel. If you want to catch up with Wolf Creek now, Shudder currently has both seasons available to stream.

For the time being, it appears that Jarratt and director-producer Greg McLean have plans to move the Wolf Creek franchise forward, even if it may be a while before we get anything substantial in terms of production news.