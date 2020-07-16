Diana Leaps Into Action In New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

A new batch of stills from the junior novelization of Wonder Woman 1984 gives us a fresh look at the movie’s main leads and villains in a number of scenarios.

Warner Bros. has had to delay Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman twice already, but fans really hope that they’ll get to see the pic in October. Seeing as how the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to surge through different regions around the world at a maddening speed, though, the company may have to push the flick back yet again, especially since they’re not willing to consider a digital release.

In any case, since the movie was initially set to release in June, a number of tie-in products are now finding their way to stores, including a junior novelization and a kid’s book that feature a number of stills from the sequel – which you can check out in the gallery down below.

WW84 will introduce a lot of new elements into the franchise. Not only will we witness the return of Steve Trevor, but two iconic comic villains are making their debut as well: Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. And as you can see in the photos, the movie, set in the Cold War era, will give us plenty of time with Diana and Steve, but given what we’ve seen so far, Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah will also be a huge focus. In fact, the trailers and other promotional content have led us to believe that the villainess will start out as Diana’s friend, but a conflict of interests will shake things up, something that probably involves Maxwell’s evil plans.

We can also see the Amazonian Princess in several heroic instances, one of which includes helping children in what can only be a Middle-Eastern country. Additionally, and as you can see in a couple of these stills, the Amazon Olympics will be a huge part of the movie, something that will presumably help set up a spinoff series featuring the Themysciran warriors.

So, all in all, it’s safe to say that the hype for Wonder Woman 1984 is real, but let’s just hope that the movie can make its October release date.