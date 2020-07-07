New Wonder Woman 1984 Photo Teases The Amazon Olympics

Later this year, Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theaters and give us the joy of sitting through the next chapter in the story of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince, but it seems that the studio is already thinking of developing a spinoff.

Warner Bros. has a lot of money riding on the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s highly successful Wonder Woman. And director Patty Jenkins has packed a ton of action and narrative elements into the next installment. Not only will WW84 bring back Steve Trevor and introduce two different DC villains, but it will also go out of its way to give us more screentime with the Amazonians.

Apparently, Jenkins will utilize the good ol’ flashback trick to go back to Themyscira and depict the “Amazon Olympics” and a new still from Empire Magazine shows a younger Diana competing in the tournament.

“What I love about the Amazon Olympics is everything that we got to really celebrate in the first movie,” the director told the magazine. “Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve been training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets. So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

While the filmmaker had previously discussed the possibility of a spinoff centring around the Amazons, she revealed that there’s also been talk of an animated series. And as for plans regarding a threequel, here’s what Jenkins had to say:

“You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell,” she says. “That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.”

Given the fact that Wonder Woman 1984 hasn’t even come out yet, it’s not surprising that Jenkins didn’t want to elaborate any further, but we’d be fools to assume that they don’t have plans for the future, especially considering Gal Gadot’s appeal among fans.