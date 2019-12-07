Diana Springs Into Action In Wonder Woman 1984 Teaser Trailer

The long-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 has finally released its first teaser trailer in anticipation of the full preview coming tomorrow. The Gal Gadot-starring movie sees Diana Prince get caught up with the Soviet Union during the 1980s, whilst taking on Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. And although it ostensibly acts to set up Sunday’s trailer, the teaser released today does still give us a decent sense of what to expect from the movie.

We get to see Diana in full warrior princess garb, seemingly fighting against guards in what’s likely the White House and employing some neat bullet-deflecting tricks. The teaser seems to be focused on Washington, D.C., too, with a voiceover implying that the world needs Wonder Woman during the Cold War. Diana’s voiceover that “nothing good is born from lies, and greatness is not what you think,” meanwhile, may be referencing the role of Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, who appears in a brief moment during the clip.

The teaser doesn’t give us too much detail or a look at Wiig’s Cheetah, but it does feature some epic action and the impression that Patty Jenkins and company can recapture the power of the 2017 Wonder Woman. Then again, test screenings have already produced some mixed reactions, notably for what may be the circumstances around Steve Trevor’s reincarnation. From what we’ve heard, the plot will reportedly revolve around Maxwell Lord getting magical wish-granting powers, which will have an effect on everything from Trevor to Cheetah.

Given that Wonder Woman 1984 has been subject to some heavy reshoots though, it’s unclear whether there’ll be any reworking of the plot, although it does seem that we’ll be getting a lighter film than the original, including a certain invisible jet. Of course, the full trailer coming out tomorrow will give us a more comprehensive idea of what to expect from the movie and as soon as it drops, we’ll be sure to have it for you.