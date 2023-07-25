Extremely wrong man claiming there ‘wasn’t no Black Barbie dolls growing up’ learns truth the hard way

Right now, the Barbie doll you either loved, hated, or were indifferent to as a child is having a moment. The film featuring the iconic doll is busting down the box office, sparking a wave of internet discourse, and, now, a man who says there were no Black Barbies during his youth has been shown receipts.

All these black girls wanna be Barbie’s when they know damn well wasn’t no black Barbie dolls growing up , y’all just hop on trends and blindly run w it — The Wagon Watcher (@Dooby310) July 25, 2023

As of this story’s filing, the post has been hit with a wave of re-tweets, quotes, and replies. Those familiar with the doll’s history know (and NBC News recently reported) the first Black Barbie entered the market in 1980. Before this, Barbie had friend dolls with darker skin named Francie and Christie, which debuted in 1967 and 1968, respectively, and one user says his ignorance is stunning.

And you … not taking the twenty-seconds to google that there have been Black Barbies since the 1960s and are hundreds of different ones by now… and just blindly running with it. — David Niall Wilson – CEO Crossroad Press (@CrossroadPress) July 25, 2023

Over in the re-tweets, the sentiment remains the same. Several Black women are saying this person is sad because they are finding joy in something. Another adds this is clearly a sign the man has not been to a Black woman’s house during his younger years, as apparently, the brand was ubiquitous. A passionate collector says it is okay to admit when you are wrong, and she hopes he eventually does so.

I’m 37 and only had black Barbies to play with and collect all black Barbie collectibles. @TaylorBrione is another huge Barbie collector.



Black women and girls are not hoping on trends. It’s okay to say you didn’t know that so many black women were into Barbie https://t.co/b4nUJnkSKA — Cookie 🧃 (@HEYMICHSI) July 25, 2023

Though, given his response, this does not seem likely.

😂 — The Wagon Watcher (@Dooby310) July 25, 2023

Those who are cool with the Barbie doll and broader brand can check out the film in theaters now. It can be paired with the contrasting Oppenheimer for a long day at the cinema, and a star of the serious historical drama has recently indicated he is open to being in a Barbie sequel, if one should happen.