Extremely wrong man claiming there ‘wasn’t no Black Barbie dolls growing up’ learns truth the hard way

Right now, the Barbie doll you either loved, hated, or were indifferent to as a child is having a moment. The film featuring the iconic doll is busting down the box office, sparking a wave of internet discourse, and, now, a man who says there were no Black Barbies during his youth has been shown receipts.
As of this story’s filing, the post has been hit with a wave of re-tweets, quotes, and replies. Those familiar with the doll’s history know (and NBC News recently reported) the first Black Barbie entered the market in 1980. Before this, Barbie had friend dolls with darker skin named Francie and Christie, which debuted in 1967 and 1968, respectively, and one user says his ignorance is stunning.
Over in the re-tweets, the sentiment remains the same. Several Black women are saying this person is sad because they are finding joy in something. Another adds this is clearly a sign the man has not been to a Black woman’s house during his younger years, as apparently, the brand was ubiquitous. A passionate collector says it is okay to admit when you are wrong, and she hopes he eventually does so.
Though, given his response, this does not seem likely.
Those who are cool with the Barbie doll and broader brand can check out the film in theaters now. It can be paired with the contrasting Oppenheimer for a long day at the cinema, and a star of the serious historical drama has recently indicated he is open to being in a Barbie sequel, if one should happen.