‘X-Men’s James Marsden responds to calls for multiversal Cyclops return

X-Men veteran James Marsden has responded to the idea of him returning as Cyclops in the MCU. Marvel fans have always lamented the fact that Fox’s X-franchise did Scott Summers dirty, despite Marsden being perfectly cast in the role of the laser-eyed team leader. It’s theoretically feasibly, however, that the Sonic the Hedgehog star could don his ruby quartz visor again, now that the doors to the multiverse are opening in Doctor Strange 2 and beyond.

While promoting the incoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in an interview with Black Girl Nerds, Marsden was asked if he would be interested in playing Scott again if the opportunity arose. Echoing comments he’s made before, the actor made clear that he wouldn’t say no, although he doesn’t seem to think it’s all that likely a possibility. As he put it:

“Interesting. Oh now, I’m listening. [joking] Yes, let’s bring him back now 22 years later… right, what is the [Multiverse]? I mean is it, yeah… MCU.”

Excellent X-Men Fan Art Casts Henry Cavill As The MCU's Cyclops 1 of 2

Marsden then pitched the wild concept of him appearing in the MCU as his Sonic character in a mind-blowing crossover between the Marvel and Sonic universes.

“And what’s the Sonic version of the MCU?” he asked. “No. I’m not… so I’m not going to see it… I mean, that’d be cool to see those two worlds collide.”

While it doesn’t sound like we should be expecting to see Marsden pop up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of his old co-stars certainly will. Patrick Stewart will be back as Professor X, marking the first time a member of the X-Men has appeared in the MCU, with Charles Xavier set to lead the Illuminati.

Likewise, Marsden isn’t the only one to admit they’d be open to a return, with Halle Berry revealing she would love to come back as Storm. There’s even renewed hope that Hugh Jackman could reprise Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. Like the man says, it’s been 22 years since the X-Men first hit the big screen, but their legacy is still thriving.

Catch James Marsden in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it races into U.S. theaters on April 8.