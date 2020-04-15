Here’s How X-Men Star Lucas Till Could Look As The DCEU’s New Flash

Ezra Miller’s future as the Flash in the DCEU is in doubt after a troubling video of him choking a female fan went viral. At this stage, it’s unknown how Warner Bros. will respond to the situation, but it’s definitely the case that many fans are calling for another actor to be brought on board to play Barry Allen in the upcoming Flash movie. The question is, though, who?

Well, this cool new piece of fan art serves as a pitch for X-Men star Lucas Till to take over the part of the Scarlet Speedster. Till’s most known to superhero fans for playing Alex Summers AKA Havok across three films – namely 2011’s X-Men: First Class, 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past and 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. He’s made his mark on the Marvel universe, then, so why not have him switch sides to DC?

This artwork, from artist Dalton Barrett, makes clear that he’s got the right chin to play the Flash, and Barrett has also decided to give Till’s Barry Allen a much more classic take on the hero’s costume, too, swapping Miller’s armor-plated look for one complete with golden boots and lightning bolts on the cowl.

X-Men Star Lucas Till Becomes The Flash In New DCEU Fan Art 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Once again, it’s difficult to say what’s going to happen in the Flash camp right now. Though there is some conflicting information, it seems like WB is definitely going to press ahead with the film as soon as possible. This doesn’t mean Miller will be retained in the title role, though. With The Flash expected to tackle the Flashpoint event from the comics and reboot the DCEU’s continuity, it’s not a project they can simply call off or delay without messing up their wider plans.

Tell us, though, do you think Lucas Till should play the Flash? Or should the role stay with Ezra Miller? Sound off in the comments below.