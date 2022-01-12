Paramount Plus is making you The Offer you can’t refuse: a new miniseries drama about the making of the legendary 1972 mafia masterpiece, The Godfather. The streaming platform is now giving us our first teaser for the series, which will premiere in April.

The show is being touted as based on the “extraordinary, never-revealed experiences” of Academy Award-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy, according to the description. The show stars Miles Teller as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

The show also co-stars Patrick Gallo as The Godfather author Mario Puzo, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Danny Nucci as Congressman Mario Biaggi, Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino.

Some of the drama behind the making of The Offer sounds like it could be enough material to create its own miniseries since the show reportedly halted production back in August amid complications with filming during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A report from Daily Mail indicated that star Teller had tested positive for COVID-19 on the set in Los Angeles after previously refusing to be vaccinated or tested, however, the actor’s publicist said that claim was false.

Francis Ford Coppola directed The Godfather in 1972 and it is regarded today as one of the best movies ever made.

The initial leg of the plot of The Godfather also centers around Hollywood drama, a subject matter of which The Offer seems to be about. In the film, Brando’s Vito Corleone plots to make a movie producer, John Marley’s Jack Woltz, an “offer he can’t refuse” by strong-arming him into giving a prominent role to the pop singer character, Al Martino’s Johnny Fontane.

The Offer comes to Paramount Plus on April 28.