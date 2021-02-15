Zack Snyder Wants To See Batman/Deathstroke Face-Off After Justice League

Many DCEU stars we thought we’d seen for the last time will return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it hits HBO Max next month and among them are Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. Once upon a time, the duo were due to face off in Affleck’s version of The Batman, before he was replaced with Robert Pattinson. With the Snyder Cut having become a reality, though, fans haven’t given up hope that Batfleck could still get his own movie. And, as you’d expect, this is something Snyder would love to see happen, too.

While speaking on the I Minutemen podcast, the filmmaker was asked if he’d like to get more of Manganiello’s Slade Wilson in the franchise. In reply, he voiced his interest in a Batman vs. Deathstroke battle occurring in a future project, reminding us that Affleck is already set to come back once again for The Flash.

“I love Joe, he’s great. I really would love to see those two go at it, that would be fun,” Snyder said. “Who knows? We know that Ben’s gonna be in The Flash movie, which is nice to see him [back as Batman]. It’s trickling down, it’s nice.”

Both Affleck and Manganiello took part in the reshoots for the Snyder Cut, with the director previously having revealed the latter’s wild new look as the Terminator in the new edition of the movie. In addition to serving as the main antagonist of The Batman, Manganiello was also set to get his own Deathstroke solo pic from director Gareth Evans, but that was quietly shelved a while back. It’d be a shame if this was it for his DCEU career, then, so fingers crossed we’ve got more from him to come.

Something we can definitely look forward to in Zack Snyder’s Justice League though is for Batfleck to face off against another iconic villain. Yes, after fans have been waiting years to see it, the Dark Knight will encounter Jared Leto’s Joker in the Snyder Cut, as revealed in the film’s latest trailer, and with everything else it promises to bring us, you won’t want to miss the four-hour epic when it debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.