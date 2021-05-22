Zack Snyder Denies That His Movies Have Right-Wing Ideologies

It would be an understatement to say that politics and Hollywood don’t mix, which is ironic when making it to the top of the industry typically tends to involve more than its fair share of in-house politicking, and that’s become especially true in the age of social media and the rampant rise of cancel culture, where even the most tenuous of reports leads to an online outrage.

Gina Carano and now Gal Gadot have discovered that the internet does not take kindly to the public airing of any personal political beliefs or opinions, while Sylvester Stallone fired back at his detractors after folks were calling for his head based on untrue rumors that a man in 70s had joined a golf club, while Chris Pratt sat out an Avengers-themed fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and found himself being labeled as a racist and homophobic white supremacist, but everyone overlooked the fact that Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t involved either.

Zack Snyder has now had to deny that his filmography has a right-leaning agenda in a new interview, after he was asked about the philosophical and sociopolitical themes prevalent in his work dating back to 300‘s focus on a small but heavily armed force that use strength to define the power in their society, as well as Superman’s parents encouraging him to keep his personal anonymity at the expense of helping others.

“I vote Democrat! I’m a true lover of individual rights. I’ve always been a super-strong advocate of women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose, and I’ve always been surrounded by powerful women. And, of course, I’m a huge advocate for the rights of all ethnicities and every walk of life. I would say I’m a pretty liberal guy. I want to make sure everyone’s heard and everyone feels included. I don’t have a right-wing political agenda. People see what they want to see. For me, that was not certainly the point.”

Clearly, the filmmaker isn’t having any of the comparisons after making his personal leanings abundantly clear, but people can infer whatever they want from any number of movies that aren’t necessarily reflective of what their creators have in mind, because at the end of the day all art is subjective whether it comes from Zack Snyder or otherwise.