Seeing as the original version of the character is widely regarded as one of the worst villains ever featured in a comic book movie, Steppenwolf was far from the biggest threat faced by the DCEU’s Justice League. If anything, the hierarchy at Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon posed more problems for the franchise’s all-star team than the poorly-rendered minion of Darkseid, but Zack Snyder will be looking to erase the theatrical cut from memory entirely when his original vision is finally unveiled on HBO Max in 2021.

The saga of Justice League is almost at an end, four and a half years after Snyder first called action on the superhero blockbuster, and three years after Whedon’s heavily compromised and studio-mandated take on the material landed with a thud in theaters. In the meantime, we’ve seen fan campaigns bombard the studio, Ben Affleck retire and return as Batman, Aquaman become the highest-grossing DC adaptation ever, Ray Fisher get embroiled in a war of attrition with the higher-ups and Jared Leto’s Joker return to the fold after appearing to be written out of the franchise altogether in Birds of Prey.

Zack Snyder is already a hero to many DCEU fans having rescued Justice League from the jaws of mediocrity and reinvented it as an epic four-hour miniseries that will look to live up to sky high expectations, and cinematographer Fabian Wagner has now revealed a new behind the scenes image that shows the filmmaker alongside the titular team themselves, which you can check out below.

Zack Snyder Joins The Justice League In New BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s still no word of when the Snyder Cut of Justice League will debut on HBO Max, but with a new trailer having just been released, we might not be too far away from having a concrete date to mark down on the calendar. Watch this space for more.