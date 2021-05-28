Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants To Direct A Star Wars Movie

The two most important things for the future of Star Wars on the big screen will arguably be making a concerted effort to move away from relying too heavily on nostalgia and connections to George Lucas’ time at the helm of the franchise, while also making sure that studio interference doesn’t become an issue.

The Disney era of the beloved sci-fi property has seen Kathleen Kennedy rule with an iron fist, and countless filmmakers have signed on to develop projects set in a galaxy far, far away, only to either drop out shortly afterwards or be given their marching orders. One director who has plenty of experience battling against boardroom oppression is Zack Snyder, given his recent comments about Warner Bros. after their fifteen-year creative partnership came to an acrimonious end.

However, a new rumor claims that the Army of the Dead filmmaker is being eyed to helm a Star Wars blockbuster, but that’s the extent of the information on offer. We’ve heard similar chatter in the past, though, but Snyder did at least finally admit eight and a half years after it was first reported that he was once developing a standalone spinoff inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

He’s now teasing that it’ll be reworked into an original concept outside of the Star Wars universe, and having clearly relished the creative freedom afforded to him by Netflix for his zombie actioner, even if Snyder were to be offered the chance to tackle a new entry in the series there’s every chance he might be more than a little reticent to accept the offer, given the trials and tribulations he’s previously experienced working under the overly watchful eye of a major studio while tackling iconic IP.