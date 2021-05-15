Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature-length adventures as a whole.

That being said, the DCEU could have done so much more with Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian, and looking at how quickly Warner Bros. burned through plot lines and characters to get to Justice League as soon as possible, only to watch it bomb and cause the studio to rethink its entire approach to comic book blockbusters, a Man of Steel 2 would have done them a world of good.

Cavill’s Clark Kent had only just established himself as Superman and pitched up at the Daily Planet before he was sidelined in favor of Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As such, a solo sequel would have presented the opportunity to further cement the actor in the role while deepening audience engagement and investment in the character, but it simply wasn’t to be.

Henry Cavill’s Superman Battles Brainiac In Awesome DCEU Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Zack Snyder is still hoping to direct a Man of Steel 2 for Warner Bros. if the project ever happens, but that’s about all the tipster has to say on the matter. Of course, if the filmmaker really wanted to helm a second solo outing for Kal-El, then he’s probably missed the boat by almost a decade, and that’s without mentioning the fact that his working relationship with WB is all but over at this point.

Stranger things have happened, of course, but while nobody even knows if Cavill will return as Superman, it seems he’s still got a much better chance of being welcomed back into the fold than Snyder.