Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants To Do A Mad Max-Style DC Movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was less of a standard superhero blockbuster and more an operatic epic fantasy of gods, monsters and men, so it made a lot of sense when the filmmaker admitted that he planned on his team-up effort launching a trilogy that would have been more reminiscent of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings than the rest of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ spandex-clad lineup.

As much as fans would love to see it happen and continue to campaign in that regard, though, the chances of the SnyderVerse being restored unfortunately grow slimmer by the day, with the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director apparently resigning himself to the fact that the studio plans to move past his mythology and onto pastures new.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Snyder Cut was heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that the architect of the franchise’s early years wants to head into post-apocalyptic territory to make a DCEU movie similar to that of George Miller’s iconic Mad Max which would explore the Knightmare world in depth if he’s ever afforded another bite at the cherry.

It makes a great deal of sense, too, when you consider that the Knightmare section of the epilogue gave off those distinct dusty wasteland vibes, with Snyder revealing that large parts of his planned Justice League 2 would have seen the ragtag ensemble of Batman, the Joker, Mera, Cyborg, Deathstroke and the Flash run a dangerous mission behind enemy lines with the threat of a corrupted Superman lurking in the background.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard such comparisons, either, but unless something drastic changes in WB’s hierarchy or its staunch refusal to budge, the chances of a post-apocalyptic installment in the SnyderVerse actually happening remain remote.