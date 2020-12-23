Watch: Zack Snyder Reveals First Clip From Remastered Version Of Batman V Superman

By the time Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max in March 2021, almost five years will have passed since the director first called action on the DCEU’s epic blockbuster, and in that period, it would be an understatement to say that the movie has gone through some changes. Warner Bros. have funnelled a reported $70 million into the Snyder Cut, taking the total outlay on the entire production from the very beginning to the bitter end past the $500 million mark, and it hasn’t turned them a single penny of profit yet.

The additional budgetary costs will be worth it in the eyes of the studio hierarchy, though, if subscriber numbers jump up by millions and Joss Whedon’s butchered theatrical release is finally consigned to the history books, and both are looking increasingly likely to happen at this point. And despite the fact that Justice League 2.0 is just a couple of months away, Snyder has still found the time to work on a remastered edition of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The man behind Sucker Punch and 300 is restoring the original IMAX ratio and has tinkered with the visual palette even further as the color grading, contrast and overall brightness have noticeably been altered. The director’s now revealed the first clip from the Batman V Superman remaster, and in an unsurprising piece of brand synergy, it’s taken from the Knightmare sequence, which you can check out below.

It was a no-brainer for Snyder to use the Knightmare footage to show off the latest alterations to Batman V Superman, especially when it links directly into the brand new material he’s shot for Justice League and will in theory bring the two movies much closer together. And given how great it looks so far, we can’t wait to see the full thing.