Zack Snyder Wants To Wipe Joss Whedon’s Justice League From Existence

Earlier today, it was finally confirmed that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will arrive on HBO Max in March 2021, firming up the reports making the rounds recently that it was set to hit the streaming service sooner rather than later. Of course, Zack Snyder has been a very busy man lately, moving straight from Netflix’s zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead into post-production on his all-new version of the DCEU blockbuster, one that’ll hopefully consign the maligned theatrical edition to the history books.

Wonder Woman 1984‘s Patty Jenkins recently admitted that neither she nor the rest of the franchise’s filmmakers acknowledge the theatrical cut as official canon, so presumably Snyder’s take will fill that void moving forward before The Flash potentially rewrites the entire mythology anyway. When the news first broke that the two and a half year fan campaign had finally yielded results, many began destroying their copies of Whedon’s movie in support, and at least now they know when the huge Justice League-shaped hole in their lives will be filled.

Quite how social media site Vero is expected to survive once the Snyder Cut has been released, though, is anyone’s guess, because the only time you ever hear folks talk about it is in relation to updates on the project. In fact, true to form, the Watchmen director confirmed the release date on the aforementioned platform, and also revealed his plans to wipe any memories of the theatrical edition from existence.

Zack Snyder has confirmed Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March! pic.twitter.com/MnoIvmVEfe — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) December 17, 2020

The buzz surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League is only going to get louder now that a launch date has been locked it, but let’s just hope that the four-hour miniseries manages to live up to the almost impossible expectations being placed upon it.