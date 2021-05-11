Zack Snyder Says WB Isn’t Interested In His Take On The DCEU

Since the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there’s a sense that the gloves have come off. Prior to it arriving, Snyder was happy to play the PR game with Warner Bros., despite the studio apparently pulling out all the stops to prevent HBO Max from picking it up and the rumors that they tried to sabotage its success.

But as of late, Snyder seems to have washed his hands of the incredibly dysfunctional and incompetent WB executives and can speak freely now that he’s forging a new career with Netflix. Even so, fans are still hopeful that the stars could align once more and we’ll see the intended finale of Zack’s DC project.

Sadly, however, this is looking increasingly unlikely. In an interview with Jake’s Takes, the director was asked about a Justice League sequel and said that WB just isn’t interested in his take on the DCEU.

“Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder if you will. What can I say? Clearly, they’re not interested in my take. But I would also say that they certainly weren’t interested in — I would have said originally — in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that.”

This fits with his recent comments hinting that he’s parted ways with Warner Bros. for good, explaining that the studio doesn’t “have really any interest in continuing this storyline” but that one day he hopes “cooler heads would prevail” there.

The feeling appears to be reciprocal, too, with Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, saying to Variety that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is “the completion of the trilogy.” That, and the fact that they’ve publicly described it as “storytelling cul-de-sac” indicates that there’s very little chance we’ll see the League triumph over Darkseid on the big screen anytime soon.

But while a Justice League sequel might be a no-go, I’m just glad that Zack Snyder has been rehabilitated in the eyes of fans and critics and can finally stroll away from this nightmare with his head held high. Roll on Army of the Dead on May 21st!