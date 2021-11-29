Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ trends as DCEU fans crash Spider-Monday
It has been precisely three days since Zack Snyder, his Justice League mythology or the SnyderVerse in general was trending, and it’s starting to become a little alarming how regularly the filmmaker’s army of supporters take over Twitter.
Only a fanbase as fervent as those who back the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement could force a comic book to sell out among online retailers everywhere after a dude shared a social media post of a disconcertingly overcooked turkey, but this is the world that we live in.
Today might be Spider-Monday, with Sony getting all sorts of licks in by revealing a second Tom Holland trilogy is in development as tickets go on sale for No Way Home, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still one of the Twittersphere’s hottest topics of conversation, even on this most Marvel-centric of days.
At this point, there’s probably a lot of people hoping that Warner Bros. caves in an gives a green light to those Justice League sequels just so they don’t have to see it on their timeline every other day, but in an official capacity the studio’s stance hasn’t shifted once. As far as the boardroom is concerned, the SnyderVerse is over, so we’ll have to get used to the regular Twitter parties calling for its return.