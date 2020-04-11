Amazon Prime Just Added One Of The Scariest Horror Documentaries Around

While there’s been a spate of promising under-the-radar horror trailers released recently – like Exorcism At 60,000 Feet, Psycho Goreman and Uncaged, for example – we haven’t seen many spooky paranormal documentaries lately to help keep us up through the long, dark nights. That may be about to change, however, as Zak Bagans’ creepy supernatural doc, Demon House, is now available to stream for free for Amazon Prime members in North America and a few other select territories.

The eerie documentary focuses on a haunted house in Indiana, which made headlines for reportedly being possessed by over 200 demons. As a result of these reports, Bagans – an American paranormal investigator who hosts Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures – stepped in to find out what all the spooky ruckus was about. Long story short, he purchased the aforementioned house. Sight unseen.

Bagans and the rest of his team went to the home to investigate the mysterious phenomena and ultimately, Demon House was born. The pic is directed by Bagans himself and documents the account of his team’s thorough investigation of the house. Released back in 2018, the chilling documentary has just hit Amazon Prime and is now available for your viewing pleasure. Though be warned, as it’s been cited by many to be one of the scariest, most chilling horror docs around.

My film DEMON HOUSE is now available to stream for FREE to Amazon @PrimeVideo members #STAYINWITHFDM @FreestyleDM pic.twitter.com/c8a4zepFQH — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) April 7, 2020

For more, here’s a rundown of the synopsis for the pic, direct from Amazon Prime:

After buying a haunted home, sight unseen, paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and his crew are unprepared for the demonic forces that await them at the location referred to as a “Portal to Hell.”

Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have ever believed a story like this if it wasn’t for the sheer number of eye-witnesses and cases that are involved with the eponymous house. In other words, though it’s hard to believe that a house is possessed by hundreds of demons, the amount of eye-witness testimonies is pretty staggering. Could there be any truth to their statements? I guess you’ll have to make up your own mind on that one.

Tell us, though, will you be streaming Demon House? Or will you be giving it a miss? Grab some holy water and a crucifix and let us know in the usual place down below.